Hunter’s career high lifts Clemson over BC 70-60

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. -- — Chase Hunter scored 17 of his career-high 23 points in the second half, Al-Amir Dawes hit four of his eight 3-point shots to add 16 points off the bench and Clemson beat Boston College 70-60 on Saturday.

Clemson and Boston College are tied for the 11th seed into the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament field with two games left in the regular season.

James Karnik turned a three-point play a minute into the second half to tie the game and Boston College took a 33-30 lead on a layup from Makai Ashton-Langford less than three minutes into the period. Hunter scored eight straight points, including 4-for-4 from the line, to put Clemson in front, 42-35, and his 3-pointer with 4:18 left gave the Tigers a 10-point advantage, 57-47.

David Collins had 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Clemson (14-15, 6-12 ACC), which shot 20 of 50 from the field, including 6 of 20 from long range.

Karnik led Boston College (11-17, 6-12) with 17 points and led four players in double-figure scoring. Jaeden Zackery scored 14 points, Brevin Galloway contributed 11 and Ashton-Langford added 10 points. The Eagles hit 21 of 58 from the field (36.2%), including 6 of 29 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Clemson closes out the regular season with a pair of home games, hosting Georgia Tech Wednesday and Virginia Tech on Saturday. Boston College hosts Miami Wednesday and closes out the regular season Saturday at Georgia Tech.

