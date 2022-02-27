Lowcountry non-profit provides a creative avenue for kids

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The East Side Community Development Cooperation says they noticed a lack of art in public schools and wanted to do something about it.

To help with this issue, they created their own arts education program.

The organization says students studied various African-American artists throughout American history to get prepared for their 2nd annual Black History Month art Exhibit.

They invited middle and high school students to showcase their art on Saturday.

“We had 10 students come out and paint an original piece based on an inspiration from an original piece from an artist that they chose,” Rhianna Thomas with ECDC said.

ECDC says they created programs like this so that kids in the community can get more exposure to the arts and other creative avenues.

“We have a lot of students who have sketchbooks and everything, so they just enjoy having an opportunity to show their work instead of just keeping it to themselves,” Thomas said.

The students will receive 100% of the earnings they get from selling their artwork at the exhibit.

ECDC also used the opportunity to hold a raffle so the community can take part in furthering the kid’s education.

“Proceeds from the raffle will go towards the funds to help replenish supplies that we have at ECDC,” Thomas said. “We do tutoring as well and help supply other events that we do for the youth so more canvases and more paint.”

The organization says it’s important to get the community’s support to continue the programs for the kids.

