No injuries in afternoon house fire, firefighters say

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Burton Fire District is crediting a closed-door for helping limit damage in an afternoon house fire.

It happened around 1 p.m. Saturday on Wildcat Lane.

On scene, firefighters reported smoke and flames coming from a doublewide mobile home.

Crews entered the home, found flames behind a closed bedroom door and quickly put them out. All the residents escaped, and no injuries were reported, an incident report stated.

“The resident saw the fire in the bedroom, quickly closed the door and evacuated the family,” Burton Fire Lieutenant Ethan Webb says. “The closed-door confined the smoke and fire to the bedroom, leaving the rest of the home untouched.”

The Burton Fire District says the cause of the fire is under investigation but is believed to be unintentional.

The family elected to stay at the home despite damage to the bedroom, the report stated.

