SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

No injuries in afternoon house fire, firefighters say

It happened around 1 p.m. on Wildcat Lane.
It happened around 1 p.m. on Wildcat Lane.(Burton Fire District)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Burton Fire District is crediting a closed-door for helping limit damage in an afternoon house fire.

It happened around 1 p.m. Saturday on Wildcat Lane.

On scene, firefighters reported smoke and flames coming from a doublewide mobile home.

Crews entered the home, found flames behind a closed bedroom door and quickly put them out. All the residents escaped, and no injuries were reported, an incident report stated.

“The resident saw the fire in the bedroom, quickly closed the door and evacuated the family,” Burton Fire Lieutenant Ethan Webb says. “The closed-door confined the smoke and fire to the bedroom, leaving the rest of the home untouched.”

The Burton Fire District says the cause of the fire is under investigation but is believed to be unintentional.

The family elected to stay at the home despite damage to the bedroom, the report stated.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 3:15 p.m. on South Allen Drive.
One dead, three injured in North Charleston shooting
People watch a TV showing a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at...
North Korea fires ballistic missile in resumption of testing
“Our hearts break for the families of the beautiful souls we’ve lost,” SC State Interim...
SC State University student and graduate killed in car accident, three injured
Audra Smith stands with SC State athletics director Stacy Danley after being introduced as the...
SC State women’s coach Smith fired day after filing suit
FILE — Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during his Save America rally...
Former President Donald Trump to hold rally in Florence

Latest News

The students will receive 100% of the earnings they get from selling their artwork at the...
Lowcountry non-profit provides a creative avenue for kids
It happened around 3:15 p.m. on South Allen Drive.
One dead, three injured in North Charleston shooting
It happened on 1945 Hanahan Rd. near the Hanahan Exchange Park around 8:19 p.m.
North Charleston Police investigating deadly apartment shooting
The American Heart Association’s Lowcountry Heart Walk returned in person this year.
More than $1M raised for cardiovascular research and education