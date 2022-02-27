North Charleston Police investigating deadly apartment shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says one man is dead following a shooting at the Highland Exchange apartments Saturday night.

It happened on 1945 Hanahan Rd. near the Hanahan Exchange Park around 8:19 p.m.

North Charleston Police Spokesperson Harve Jacobs says officers responded to a possible shots fired call.

One man was found; lifesaving measures were taken, however, the man was pronounced deceased, Jacobs says.

The investigation is ongoing. There is no information regarding a possible suspect, Jacobs says.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.