SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

North Myrtle Beach restaurant no longer carrying Russian alcohol, crab

North Myrtle Beach restaurant no longer carrying Russian alcohol, crab
North Myrtle Beach restaurant no longer carrying Russian alcohol, crab(Buoys On The Boulevard/Facebook)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A popular North Myrtle Beach restaurant says it will no longer carry Russian items amid the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

In a Facebook post Saturday night, Buoys On The Boulevard said it will not serve Russian-made alcohol or Russian-caught snow crab.

As a veteran owned company we understand the cost of independence. Our prayers will be with the people of Ukraine as...

Posted by Buoys On The Boulevard on Saturday, February 26, 2022

“As a veteran-owned company, we understand the cost of independence,” the post read. “Our prayers will be with the people of Ukraine as they fight to keep theirs.”

WMBF News spoke with Buoys owner Weldon Boyd on Sunday, who said the restaurant is working to replace its Russian alcohol with vodka from Ukraine.

“We all could sit back and do nothing, or we can try and take part,” he said. “If everybody could just, try to do a little bit of something it makes a big difference.”

Boyd said that he plans to use proceeds from Ukrainian vodkas toward World Central Kitchen, which is aiming to help feed Ukrainian women and children at the Polish border. As a veteran himself, he added that he understands how much independence means - especially in these times.

“We understand what they are feeling of you know this is our independence. This is our freedom. I’d hate for someone to come here and take ours,” he said.

The restaurant joins a growing movement from bars and restaurants across the country dropping items like Russian vodka, and instead promoting products made in Ukraine.

“To get the attention that’s going to hit home, that might make a difference,” Boyd said. “Maybe we need to find ways to hit at home that Putin might make a different decision.”

In addition to attention on social media, customers at Buoys also applauded the move.

“Considering what’s going on in Ukraine. I think is great that they are supporting Ukrainians out there. I think that’s such a great thing. It shows how the community is coming together and to bring awareness of people that might not know,” said Keely Tipton.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 3:15 p.m. on South Allen Drive.
One dead, three injured in North Charleston shooting
It happened on 1945 Hanahan Rd. near the Hanahan Exchange Park around 8:19 p.m.
North Charleston Police investigating deadly apartment shooting
People watch a TV showing a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at...
North Korea fires ballistic missile in resumption of testing
Shaquan Sumpter, 14, was announced as missing on Saturday and found later that day.
UPDATE: Moncks Corner police find missing juvenile
Audra Smith stands with SC State athletics director Stacy Danley after being introduced as the...
SC State women’s coach Smith fired day after filing suit

Latest News

The call for the incident came in around 4 a.m.; the ship was 57 miles east of Hatteras, North...
WATCH: Coast Guard rescues injured crew member in North Carolina
Deputies responded to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, near the Penn Center.
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting on St. Helena Island
A memo from the South Carolina Department of Education sent on Friday lifted the masks...
DD2 lifts mask requirement on school buses
A bill increasing the penalties for bothering or feeding an alligator in South Carolina has...
SC House passes bill increasing fines for bothering alligators