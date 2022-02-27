One dead, three injured in North Charleston shooting
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says one man died, and three others were injured during a shooting Saturday afternoon.
It happened around 3:15 p.m. on South Allen Drive.
North Charleston Police Spokesperson Harve Jacobs says a male died at the hospital.
Two other victims were treated and released, while the last victim is still receiving medical treatment, Jacobs says.
Police have no information about a possible suspect, Jacobs says.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.
