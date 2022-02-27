Rain chances increase today with cooler temperatures!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - This morning will be mainly dry, a few isolated showers are possible. An area of low pressure will bring a better chance of rain later this afternoon through Monday morning, make sure to have the rain gear ready! With a cloudy sky, temperatures this afternoon will climb into the low 60s. We stay in the low 60s on Monday with gradual clearing. Temperatures will warm back into the 70s for the middle to the end of the week with plenty of sunshine.

TODAY: Cloudy. A Few Showers Late. High 62, Low 37.

MONDAY: Decreasing Clouds. High 61, Low 44.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 68, Low 46.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High 73, Low 48.

THURSDAY: Sunny. High 78, Low 51.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 75, Low 53.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.