SC Senate OKs banning ‘Carolina Squat’ truck modification

The South Carolina Senate passed a bill that would make it illegal to significantly raise the...
The South Carolina Senate passed a bill that would make it illegal to significantly raise the front end of a truck or other vehicle while lowering the back end.(WCSC/WIS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A bill making it illegal to significantly raise the front end of a truck or other vehicle while lowering the back end has passed the South Carolina Senate.

Senators voted 33-1 on Thursday to ban what is commonly called the “Carolina Squat.” North Carolina passed a law to ban the modification last September.

The bill bans having the front fender of a truck 4 inches or more above the rear fender. Supporters of the bill said the changes are dangerous because with the front end raised and pointing up, it prevents a driver from seeing pedestrians or smaller cars in front of them.

The bill now heads to the House.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

