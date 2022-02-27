Stingrays drop Sunday matinee

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Three goals in the second period gave the Florida Everblades (30-15-4-4) the lead to top the South Carolina Stingrays (17-28-6-0) by a final score of 3-1 on Sunday at the North Charleston Coliseum.

A hard-fought opening 20 minutes left the teams scoreless heading into the middle period where the Everblades struck first off the stick of Nathan Perkovich. Perkovich received a pass at the left circle from Jake McLaughlin and hammered a slap shot through the five-hole of Ryan Bednard.

Perkovich added on with his second of the game with 6:04 remaining in the second period off an initial shot from Tyler Nanne. Nanne moved into the right circle on a power play and fired a shot that Bednard saved before Perkovich swatted home the rebound for the 2-0 lead.

Florida made it a three-goal lead on an odd-man rush as John McCarron buried his 23rd tally of the year. Blake Winiecki raced down the right side and fed a pass to McCarron at the bottom of the left circle where the veteran forward fired a shot top shelf.

Andrew Cherniwchan got one back for the Stingrays midway through the final stanza on his second shorthanded goal of the season. The captain stole the puck in the neutral zone, made his way to the front of the net and slid the puck between the legs of Parker Gahagen for the Stingrays lone goal of the contest.

The Stingrays are back in action on Friday, March 4, at 7:05 p.m. against the Orlando Solar Bears.

It’s another Frothy Friday with $5 Frothy Beers presented by Frothy Beard Brewing Company at the North Charleston Coliseum.

