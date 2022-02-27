Stingrays fall in high scoring affair

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Stingrays (17-27-6-0) and Florida Everblades (29-5-4-4) combined for 11 goals at the North Charleston Coliseum as the Blades topped the Rays on Saturday night by a final score of 6-5.

Florida struck first as Tyler Nanne tallied his first goal of the season for the 1-0 lead. Seven seconds into a power play, the former Stingray received a pass from Stefan Leblanc, where Nanne fired a one-timer past Ryan Bednard.

The Stingrays fought back with one of their own four minutes later from Karl Boudrias. Alex Brink swatted a faceoff win to Boudrias at the left point where he skated the puck to the high slot and sent a wrist shot into the back of the net for his first professional goal.

At the 9:06 mark of the second period, Ryan Dmowski found twine for the 12th time this season. Andrew Cherniwchan was stonewalled by Tomás Vomácka but threaded the rebound to Dmowski where he swept the pass into the back of the net for the first lead of the contest for South Carolina.

Jake Jaremko planted himself in front of the net and evened the score on his 13th mark of the year. Blake Winiecki found the puck behind the net and attempted a wrap around chance before it landed on Jaremko’s stick and touched in past Bednard.Dmowski regained the lead for the Stingrays on his second tally of the night a minute and a half after Jaremko’s goal. He and Cherniwchan ran a give and go where Dmowski received the puck, spun, and sniped the puck over Vomácka for the 3-2 lead to finish off the second frame.

The Everblades fought their way back, tying the score early in the third period. Joe Pendenza cut in front of the net and despite being tied up with Jordan Subban, redirected an initial shot from Jordan Sambrook past Bednard.

Derek Gentile turned on the boosters at the 4:22 mark of the third stanza to give the Stingrays a 4-3 lead. Gentile poked the puck away from the Everblades defense and was off to the races. Despite getting ripped down to the ice, the Nova Scotia native fired the puck into the back of the net for his seventh tally of the year.

Florida retaliated with two goals, beginning 10 seconds after Gentile’s mark. Blake Winiecki found himself alone on the inside of the left circle and snapped a quick shot into the back of the net off a tape-to-tape pass from Michael Neville. Russell Jordan gave the Everblades back the lead with under eight minutes remaining as he jammed the puck past Bednard.

Jordan picked up the puck behind the net and used three chances to finally squeeze the puck by the Stingrays netminder. With time winding down in regulation, Jade Miller tied the game for the Stingrays. A scrum in front of the net forced Vomácka out of the crease and granted Miller an open net to sweep home the game-tying goal, his ninth of the year, to force overtime. In overtime, the Stingrays got flagged for a penalty which opened the door for the Everblades power play to net the game-winner.

On the man advantage, Florida sent a feed to the point where Jake McLaughlin one-timed the puck for his fifth goal of the year.

The Stingrays are back in action, Sunday, February 27, at 3:05 p.m. against the Florida Everblades at the North Charleston Coliseum for Nickelodeon Day.

South Caroling is paying tribute to The Ren and Stimpy Show by wearing themed jerseys, which will be auctioned off at the game benefitting Dorchester Paws - fans must be present at the game to place a bid. After the game, fans can “Skate with the Rays”, presented by MUSC Health. All skaters must wear a mask, helmet and bring their own skates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.