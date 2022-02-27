SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Tate Jr. scores 15 to carry Norfolk St. over SC State 63-59

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 1:16 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. -- — Dana Tate Jr. posted 15 points and nine rebounds as Norfolk State won its ninth consecutive home game, narrowly defeating South Carolina State 63-59 on Saturday night.

Joe Bryant Jr. had 12 points for Norfolk State (19-6, 10-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Kris Bankston added 10 points. Daryl Anderson had seven points and five blocks.

Norfolk State scored 29 points in the second half, the lowest of the season for the hosts, while the 18 points in the first half for South Carolina State marked its fewest of the season.

Antonio TJ Madlock had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (15-13, 7-5). Omer Croskey added 15 points.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 3:15 p.m. on South Allen Drive.
One dead, three injured in North Charleston shooting
It happened on 1945 Hanahan Rd. near the Hanahan Exchange Park around 8:19 p.m.
North Charleston Police investigating deadly apartment shooting
People watch a TV showing a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at...
North Korea fires ballistic missile in resumption of testing
Shaquan Sumpter, 14, was announced as missing on Saturday and found later that day.
UPDATE: Moncks Corner police find missing juvenile
“Our hearts break for the families of the beautiful souls we’ve lost,” SC State Interim...
SC State University student and graduate killed in car accident, three injured

Latest News

Hunter’s career high lifts Clemson over BC 70-60
Williams throws down winner as Drexel tops College of Charleston 80-79
USC dropped to 17-11 with a loss at Alabama on Saturday
No. 24 Alabama Beats South Carolina 90-71 After Big 1st Half
The Citadel Basketball
Hunter scores 20 to lift Furman over The Citadel 94-59
CSU basketball
Burns lifts Winthrop past Charleston Southern 92-86