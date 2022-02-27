VanScoter Leads Chants to 6-2 Win Over Illinois

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina redshirt senior left-handed pitcher Reid VanScoter threw a career-high 7.0-complete innings to lead the Chanticleers to a 6-2 win over Illinois on day two of the Carolinas Coastline Classic on Saturday.

VanScoter (1-0) allowed just two runs, one of which was earned, on four hits, no walks, and five strikeouts over the quality start to earn the win.

Freshman hurler Matthew Potok pitched the final two innings, striking out two to help seal the Chants’ third straight win.

With the win, CCU moved to 5-1 overall, while the loss dropped Illinois to 2-4.

On top of the solid outing by VanScoter, the Chants’ offense again picked up double-digit hits with 10 on the night as four CCU players had two hits apiece in the win.

Shortstop Eric Brown (2-for-4, 2B, 2 RBIs) and outfielder Nick Lucky (0-for-4, SF, 2 RBIs) each had two RBIs on the night, while Austin White (2-for-4, RBI, 2 runs, SB), Matt McDermott (2-for-4, 2 2B, 2 runs), and Zack Beach (2-for-3, 2B) each had two base hits.

The Illini had just five hits for the game highlighted by a Branden Comia (1-for-4, HR, RBI, run) solo home run in the sixth and a pair of singles from Jacob Campbell (2-for-4).

After an error on the very first batter of the game allowed the Illini to take a 1-0 lead midway through the first inning on back-to-back ground balls to second base, VanScoter settled in by registering back-to-back 1-2-3 innings in the second and third frames, pitched around a pair of singles in the fourth, and sent Illinois down in order once again in the fifth to keep the visitor’s offense at bay.

The Coastal offense broke through in the bottom of the third, as McDermott led off the inning with a hustle-double to right field and then moved up to third on a bunt single by White.

Two batters later, after Dale Thomas was hit in the helmet by a pitch to load the bases, Lucky grounded into a fielder’s choice to plate McDermott from third base to tie the game up at 1-1.

Brown followed with an RBI-single through the left side to drive in White to put the home team on top 2-1 through three innings of play.

Coastal added to its lead in the bottom of the fourth, as Tyler Johnson surprised the Illinois defense with a bunt single, which was followed by a second double of the night by McDermott to put two runners on with no outs in the frame.

With runners on second and third, White hit a deep fly ball to left field for a sacrifice fly to score Johnson from third and push CCU’s lead to two at 3-1.

It would be Brown again with a clutch hit for the Chants, as three hitters later he laced a double into the left-field corner to extend the lead to 5-1 heading into the fifth inning.

Following a solo home run off the bat of Comia in the top of the sixth inning, CCU quickly got the run back in the bottom half of the inning using “Gilley ball”.

White led off the inning with a single to center and then abruptly stole second. Thomas then moved him up to third on a sacrifice bunt which set up Lucky who hit a deep fly ball to center field to drive in White from third on a sacrifice fly to put the Chants back on top by four at 6-2.

VanScoter pitched a 1-2-3 seventh and then handed the ball over to Potok who pitched around a one-out double in the eighth and sent the Illini down in order in the ninth.

Coastal will play Ball State (2-4) on both Sunday and Monday, Feb. 27 and 28, with first pitch set for each day at 11 a.m. ET at Springs Brooks Stadium.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.