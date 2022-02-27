SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

WATCH: Coast Guard rescues injured crew member in North Carolina

The call for the incident came in around 4 a.m.; the ship was 57 miles east of Hatteras, North...
The call for the incident came in around 4 a.m.; the ship was 57 miles east of Hatteras, North Carolina.(U.S. Coast Guard)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Coast Guard says they medevacked a woman from a container ship off the coast of North Carolina Sunday morning.

The call for the incident came in around 4 a.m.; the ship was 57 miles east of Hatteras, North Carolina.

A crew member suffered a serious hand injury while working in the engine room, an incident report stated.

The Coast Guard sent their crew in a helicopter, who found the ship and took the crew member aboard.

She was taken to a hospital in Norfolk.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 3:15 p.m. on South Allen Drive.
One dead, three injured in North Charleston shooting
It happened on 1945 Hanahan Rd. near the Hanahan Exchange Park around 8:19 p.m.
North Charleston Police investigating deadly apartment shooting
People watch a TV showing a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at...
North Korea fires ballistic missile in resumption of testing
Shaquan Sumpter, 14, was announced as missing on Saturday and found later that day.
UPDATE: Moncks Corner police find missing juvenile
Audra Smith stands with SC State athletics director Stacy Danley after being introduced as the...
SC State women’s coach Smith fired day after filing suit

Latest News

North Myrtle Beach restaurant no longer carrying Russian alcohol, crab
North Myrtle Beach restaurant no longer carrying Russian alcohol, crab
Deputies responded to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, near the Penn Center.
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting on St. Helena Island
A memo from the South Carolina Department of Education sent on Friday lifted the masks...
DD2 lifts mask requirement on school buses
A bill increasing the penalties for bothering or feeding an alligator in South Carolina has...
SC House passes bill increasing fines for bothering alligators