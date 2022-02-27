SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Williams throws down winner as Drexel tops College of Charleston 80-79

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 1:30 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Amari Williams dunked for the winning points and Camren Wynter and Xavier Bell scored 18 points apiece as Drexel edged past College of Charleston 80-79 on Saturday.

Williams took a post-entry pass from Wynter, spun to the middle on his defender and finished the easy flush to give the Dragons the lead with 2 seconds remaining.

Coletrane Washington added 14 points and James Butler had 11 for the Dragons. Williams finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Dimitrius Underwood scored a season-high 23 points plus seven rebounds and six assists for the Cougars (16-13, 8-9 Colonial Athletic Conference). John Meeks added 16 points. Brenden Tucker had 13 points and six rebounds.

The Dragons evened the season series against the Cougars. College of Charleston defeated Drexel 79-75 on Feb. 14.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 3:15 p.m. on South Allen Drive.
One dead, three injured in North Charleston shooting
It happened on 1945 Hanahan Rd. near the Hanahan Exchange Park around 8:19 p.m.
North Charleston Police investigating deadly apartment shooting
People watch a TV showing a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at...
North Korea fires ballistic missile in resumption of testing
Shaquan Sumpter, 14, was announced as missing on Saturday and found later that day.
UPDATE: Moncks Corner police find missing juvenile
“Our hearts break for the families of the beautiful souls we’ve lost,” SC State Interim...
SC State University student and graduate killed in car accident, three injured

Latest News

Hunter’s career high lifts Clemson over BC 70-60
USC dropped to 17-11 with a loss at Alabama on Saturday
No. 24 Alabama Beats South Carolina 90-71 After Big 1st Half
The Citadel Basketball
Hunter scores 20 to lift Furman over The Citadel 94-59
CSU basketball
Burns lifts Winthrop past Charleston Southern 92-86