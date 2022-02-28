Authorities identify teenager killed in N. Charleston shooting that injured three others

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a teenager who was killed in a shooting that injured three other people in North Charleston.

Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said 15-year-old Xiamere Moody from North Charleston died at the Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital as a result of a gunshot wound from a shooting that happened on Saturday at 3:18 p.m.

Officials with the North Charleston Police Department said it happened on South Allen Drive.

Authorities said at the time that two other victims were treated and released, while another victim was still receiving medical treatment.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.