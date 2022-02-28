Berkeley Co. School District to suspend ‘test-to-stay’ and quarantine
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Berkeley County School District say they will be suspending “test-to-stay” and quarantine. The district said the suspension will start on March 1 and cited DHEC guidance.
In addition, the district said they will stop contact tracing, testing and masking of close contacts without symptoms.
“Any student or staff member currently under quarantine, or assigned a Test to Stay window of March 1 or later, will end his/her quarantine on March 1 and may return to school,” district officials said.
The district said isolation requirements for those who test positive for COVID-19 will remain unchanged. A press release states that individuals with symptoms and those who have tested positive should continue to report this information to the school nurse.
“The South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) will no longer require the use of masks by students and staff on state-owned and operated school buses,” district officials said.
The district also released the following information.
BCSD will continue providing COVID-19 testing at our current school locations and our two mobile units this week. The current schedule for those sites is as follows:
- Cane Bay Elementary
- Monday through Friday 4:00pm – 5:30 pm
- Mount Holly Elementary
- Monday through Friday 3:00pm – 5:00pm
- St. Stephen Middle
- Monday through Friday 3:30pm – 5:30pm
- Westview Middle
- Monday through Friday 3:30pm – 5:45pm
- Whitesville Elementary
- Monday through Friday 3:00pm-5:00pm
- Philip Simmons Elementary
- Monday through Friday 3:00pm – 5:00pm
- MenRiv Mobile Unit:
- MWF 6:30am – 1:30pm
- Tue & Thurs 10:00am – 6:00pm
- Sun 10:00am – 2:00pm
- District Office Mobile Unit:
- MWF 6:30am – 1:30pm,
- Tue & Thurs 10:00am – 6:00pm,
- Sun 10:00am – 2:00pm
Beginning next week, March 7th, BCSD will ONLY provide COVID-19 testing at the following locations according to the dates and times as provided above:
- Philip Simmons Elementary
- MenRiv Mobile Unit
- District Office Mobile Unit
- St. Stephen Middle
