Berkeley Co. School District to suspend ‘test-to-stay’ and quarantine

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Berkeley County School District say they will be suspending “test-to-stay” and quarantine. The district said the suspension will start on March 1 and cited DHEC guidance.

In addition, the district said they will stop contact tracing, testing and masking of close contacts without symptoms.

“Any student or staff member currently under quarantine, or assigned a Test to Stay window of March 1 or later, will end his/her quarantine on March 1 and may return to school,” district officials said.

The district said isolation requirements for those who test positive for COVID-19 will remain unchanged. A press release states that individuals with symptoms and those who have tested positive should continue to report this information to the school nurse.

“The South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) will no longer require the use of masks by students and staff on state-owned and operated school buses,” district officials said.

The district also released the following information.

BCSD will continue providing COVID-19 testing at our current school locations and our two mobile units this week. The current schedule for those sites is as follows:

Cane Bay Elementary

Monday through Friday 4:00pm – 5:30 pm

Mount Holly Elementary

Monday through Friday 3:00pm – 5:00pm

St. Stephen Middle

Monday through Friday 3:30pm – 5:30pm

Westview Middle

Monday through Friday 3:30pm – 5:45pm

Whitesville Elementary

Monday through Friday 3:00pm-5:00pm

Philip Simmons Elementary

Monday through Friday 3:00pm – 5:00pm

MenRiv Mobile Unit:

MWF 6:30am – 1:30pm

Tue & Thurs 10:00am – 6:00pm

Sun 10:00am – 2:00pm

District Office Mobile Unit:

MWF 6:30am – 1:30pm,

Tue & Thurs 10:00am – 6:00pm,

Sun 10:00am – 2:00pm

Beginning next week, March 7th, BCSD will ONLY provide COVID-19 testing at the following locations according to the dates and times as provided above:

Philip Simmons Elementary

MenRiv Mobile Unit

District Office Mobile Unit

St. Stephen Middle

