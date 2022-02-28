Charleston County tops SC in vaccination rate
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A breakdown of vaccination rates across the Palmetto State shows that Lowcountry counties lead most of the rest of the state’s 46 counties in being vaccinated against COVID-19.
The United States as of Feb. 25 reached 946,481 COVID-19-related deaths and 78.8 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 64.8% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 43.5% have received booster doses.
As of Feb. 25, South Carolina reported a total of 16,790 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 1.5 million COVID-19 cases.
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in South Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Feb. 24, 2022.
The table includes the county ranks, the percentage of the population considered fully vaccinated and where that county stands compared with the statewide average.
Rank
County
|County Population
Fully Vaccinated
|Compared with State
Vaccination Rate
|1
|Charleston County
|64.1%
|15.5% higher than SC
|2
|Beaufort County
|63.8%
|15.0% higher than SC
|3
|Fairfield County
|63.2%
|13.9% higher than SC
|4
|Hampton County
|63.1%
|13.7% higher than SC
|5
|Edgefield County
|58.9%
|6.1% higher than SC
|6
|McCormick County
|58.0%
|4.5% higher than SC
|7
|Kershaw County
|57.3%
|3.2% higher than SC
|8
|Richland County
|57.2%
|3.1% higher than SC
|9
|Allendale County
|57.2%
|3.1% higher than SC
|10
|Williamsburg County
|56.1%
|1.1% higher than SC
|11
|Horry County
|55.7%
|0.4% lower than SC
|12
|Barnwell County
|55.0%
|0.9% lower than SC
|13
|Orangeburg County
|54.6%
|1.6% lower than SC
|14
|Lexington County
|54.2%
|2.3% lower than SC
|15
|Greenville County
|54.0%
|2.7% lower than SC
|16
|Florence County
|53.9%
|2.9% lower than SC
|17
|Georgetown County
|53.7%
|3.2% lower than SC
|18
|Dorchester County
|52.4%
|5.6% lower than SC
|19
|Newberry County
|51.6%
|7.0% lower than SC
|20
|Berkeley County
|51.5%
|7.9% lower than SC
|21
|Sumter County
|50.7%
|8.6% lower than SC
|22
|Bamberg County
|50.3%
|9.4% lower than SC
|23
|York County
|48.4%
|12.8% lower than SC
|24
|Marion County
|48.0%
|13.5% lower than SC
|25
|Darlington County
|47.9%
|13.7% lower than SC
|26
|Colleton County
|47.7%
|14.1% lower than SC
|27
|Greenwood County
|47.4%
|14.6% lower than SC
|28
|Clarendon County
|47.3%
|14.8% lower than SC
|29
|Lee County
|46.5%
|16.2% lower than SC
|30
|Pickens County
|45.8%
|17.5% lower than SC
|31
|Chester County
|45.3%
|18.4% lower than SC
|32
|Aiken County
|44.9%
|19.1% lower than SC
|33
|Lancaster County
|44.8%
|19.3% lower than SC
|34
|Oconee County
|44.8%
|20.2% lower than SC
|35
|Dillon County
|43.8%
|21.1% lower than SC
|36
|Spartanburg County
|43.2%
|22.2% lower than SC
|37
|Marlboro County
|42.8%
|22.9% lower than SC
|38
|Union County
|41.0%
|26.1% lower than SC
|39
|Calhoun County
|40.1%
|27.7% lower than SC
|40
|Anderson County
|39.8%
|28.3% lower than SC
|41
|Abbeville County
|39.5%
|28.8% lower than SC
|42
|Laurens County
|37.9%
|31.7% lower than SC
|43
|Jasper County
|36.7%
|33.9% lower than SC
|44
|Chesterfield County
|36.2%
|34.8% lower than SC
|45
|Cherokee County
|33.8%
|39.1% lower than SC
|46
|Saluda County
|29.8%
|46.3% lower than SC
Because of inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available.
One is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or two weeks after receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
