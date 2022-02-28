SC Lottery
Charleston County tops SC in vaccination rate

By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated.
By Stacker Web Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A breakdown of vaccination rates across the Palmetto State shows that Lowcountry counties lead most of the rest of the state’s 46 counties in being vaccinated against COVID-19.

The United States as of Feb. 25 reached 946,481 COVID-19-related deaths and 78.8 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 64.8% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 43.5% have received booster doses.

As of Feb. 25, South Carolina reported a total of 16,790 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 1.5 million COVID-19 cases.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in South Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Feb. 24, 2022.

The table includes the county ranks, the percentage of the population considered fully vaccinated and where that county stands compared with the statewide average.


Rank
County		County Population
Fully Vaccinated		Compared with State
Vaccination Rate
1Charleston County64.1%15.5% higher than SC
2Beaufort County63.8%15.0% higher than SC
3Fairfield County63.2%13.9% higher than SC
4Hampton County63.1%13.7% higher than SC
5Edgefield County58.9%6.1% higher than SC
6McCormick County58.0%4.5% higher than SC
7Kershaw County57.3%3.2% higher than SC
8Richland County57.2% 3.1% higher than SC
9Allendale County57.2%3.1% higher than SC
10Williamsburg County56.1%1.1% higher than SC
11Horry County55.7% 0.4% lower than SC
12Barnwell County55.0%0.9% lower than SC
13Orangeburg County54.6% 1.6% lower than SC
14Lexington County54.2%2.3% lower than SC
15Greenville County54.0%2.7% lower than SC
16Florence County53.9%2.9% lower than SC
17Georgetown County53.7%3.2% lower than SC
18Dorchester County52.4%5.6% lower than SC
19Newberry County51.6%7.0% lower than SC
20Berkeley County51.5% 7.9% lower than SC
21Sumter County50.7% 8.6% lower than SC
22Bamberg County50.3%9.4% lower than SC
23York County48.4% 12.8% lower than SC
24Marion County48.0%13.5% lower than SC
25Darlington County47.9%13.7% lower than SC
26Colleton County47.7% 14.1% lower than SC
27Greenwood County47.4%14.6% lower than SC
28Clarendon County47.3% 14.8% lower than SC
29Lee County46.5%16.2% lower than SC
30Pickens County45.8%17.5% lower than SC
31Chester County45.3%18.4% lower than SC
32Aiken County44.9%19.1% lower than SC
33Lancaster County44.8%19.3% lower than SC
34Oconee County44.8%20.2% lower than SC
35Dillon County43.8%21.1% lower than SC
36Spartanburg County43.2%22.2% lower than SC
37Marlboro County42.8%22.9% lower than SC
38Union County41.0%26.1% lower than SC
39Calhoun County40.1%27.7% lower than SC
40Anderson County39.8%28.3% lower than SC
41Abbeville County39.5%28.8% lower than SC
42Laurens County37.9%31.7% lower than SC
43Jasper County36.7%33.9% lower than SC
44Chesterfield County36.2%34.8% lower than SC
45Cherokee County33.8%39.1% lower than SC
46Saluda County29.8%46.3% lower than SC

Because of inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available.

One is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or two weeks after receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

