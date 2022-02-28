Charleston County tops SC in vaccination rate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A breakdown of vaccination rates across the Palmetto State shows that Lowcountry counties lead most of the rest of the state’s 46 counties in being vaccinated against COVID-19.

The United States as of Feb. 25 reached 946,481 COVID-19-related deaths and 78.8 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 64.8% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 43.5% have received booster doses.

As of Feb. 25, South Carolina reported a total of 16,790 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 1.5 million COVID-19 cases.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in South Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Feb. 24, 2022.

Vaccination Rate 1 Charleston County 64.1% 15.5% higher than SC 2 Beaufort County 63.8% 15.0% higher than SC 3 Fairfield County 63.2% 13.9% higher than SC 4 Hampton County 63.1% 13.7% higher than SC 5 Edgefield County 58.9% 6.1% higher than SC 6 McCormick County 58.0% 4.5% higher than SC 7 Kershaw County 57.3% 3.2% higher than SC 8 Richland County 57.2% 3.1% higher than SC 9 Allendale County 57.2% 3.1% higher than SC 10 Williamsburg County 56.1% 1.1% higher than SC 11 Horry County 55.7% 0.4% lower than SC 12 Barnwell County 55.0% 0.9% lower than SC 13 Orangeburg County 54.6% 1.6% lower than SC 14 Lexington County 54.2% 2.3% lower than SC 15 Greenville County 54.0% 2.7% lower than SC 16 Florence County 53.9% 2.9% lower than SC 17 Georgetown County 53.7% 3.2% lower than SC 18 Dorchester County 52.4% 5.6% lower than SC 19 Newberry County 51.6% 7.0% lower than SC 20 Berkeley County 51.5% 7.9% lower than SC 21 Sumter County 50.7% 8.6% lower than SC 22 Bamberg County 50.3% 9.4% lower than SC 23 York County 48.4% 12.8% lower than SC 24 Marion County 48.0% 13.5% lower than SC 25 Darlington County 47.9% 13.7% lower than SC 26 Colleton County 47.7% 14.1% lower than SC 27 Greenwood County 47.4% 14.6% lower than SC 28 Clarendon County 47.3% 14.8% lower than SC 29 Lee County 46.5% 16.2% lower than SC 30 Pickens County 45.8% 17.5% lower than SC 31 Chester County 45.3% 18.4% lower than SC 32 Aiken County 44.9% 19.1% lower than SC 33 Lancaster County 44.8% 19.3% lower than SC 34 Oconee County 44.8% 20.2% lower than SC 35 Dillon County 43.8% 21.1% lower than SC 36 Spartanburg County 43.2% 22.2% lower than SC 37 Marlboro County 42.8% 22.9% lower than SC 38 Union County 41.0% 26.1% lower than SC 39 Calhoun County 40.1% 27.7% lower than SC 40 Anderson County 39.8% 28.3% lower than SC 41 Abbeville County 39.5% 28.8% lower than SC 42 Laurens County 37.9% 31.7% lower than SC 43 Jasper County 36.7% 33.9% lower than SC 44 Chesterfield County 36.2% 34.8% lower than SC 45 Cherokee County 33.8% 39.1% lower than SC 46 Saluda County 29.8% 46.3% lower than SC

Because of inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available.

One is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or two weeks after receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

