Charleston Southern completes first four-game sweep since 2019

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Southern baseball completed its first four-game series sweep since the 2019 campaign behind Connor Carter’s go-ahead solo shot with two outs in the sixth. CSU took the fourth and final installment of the four-game set, 7-6, over Delaware State at Nielsen Field.

Charleston Southern (4-4) got things going in the first frame, as Hogan McIntosh scored Tyrell Brewer on a sacrifice fly to make it 1-0. Carter would then be the next to score in the frame after coming across to score on a ball in the infield.

Jared Payne and Ajay Sczepkowski would cap the inning off by executing a double-steal, Sczepkowski would cross the plate to give the Bucs the 3-0 advantage through one.

Delaware State (0-3) would not go away easy, as the Hornets picked up a run in the second with a sacrifice fly before tying the game up in the third with an Alan Alonso solo shot and an Alec Rodriguez double to right. The third frame would prove beneficial to the Bucs, as Charleston Southern got three in the inning.

A Ryan Waldschmidt infield single would score Sczepkowski before Hayden Harris picked up an RBI on a groundout to the pitcher. Waldschmidt would then cap the inning off scoring on a passed ball.

The Hornets made things a new ballgame in the fourth, getting a two-run double from Trey Paige before Krew Bouldin tied things at six with a groundout to short, scoring Alonso.

Connor Cater would change the landscape of the contest with one swing of the bat in the sixth, as the outfielder took a fastball out to right field for a two-out solo shot that would end up proving to be the difference.

Krishna Raj (1-0) got the win for Charleston Southern after coming on in the seventh inning, inheriting a bases-loaded situation with just one out. Raj threw one pitch in the seventh, getting a groundball to short to induce the inning-ending double play from Peyton Basler to Dylan Stewart, to McIntosh at first.

Evan Edelson (0-1) gets credited with the loss after coming on in the third and being charged with the one earned run and one hit in 3.1 innings of work.

IN THE BOX

”Winning four games in three days is no easy task,” said Head Coach Marc MacMillan.

“We left some runs off the scoreboard, but the offense scored enough in the end. Ajay and Connor had solid days at the plate with CC putting a really good swing on his go-ahead HR. The pitching staff made BIG pitches throughout with five shutout innings to close the game. I’m proud of our guys and appreciate the toughness displayed today.”

UP NEXT

Head Coach Marc MacMillan‘s side will take part in two mid-week games before their next weekend series at Nielsen Field. Charleston Southern heads across town to take on The Citadel at Riley Park Tuesday, March 1 for a 6:00 p.m. first pitch before playing host to Villanova the following evening. The Villanova clash is set for a 5:00 p.m. first pitch.

