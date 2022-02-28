SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

City of Georgetown announces Front Street closure for Monday

City officials say Front Street will be closed between Fraser and Dozier Streets between 8:30...
City officials say Front Street will be closed between Fraser and Dozier Streets between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. while crews pump down the stormwater pond.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Georgetown announced the closure of Front Street Monday.

City officials say Front Street will be closed between Fraser and Dozier Streets between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. while crews pump down the stormwater pond.

The closure will allow the city to install a pipe under Front Street to allow the city to pump down the pond in the future without closing Front Street.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on 1945 Hanahan Rd. near the Hanahan Exchange Park around 8:19 p.m.
North Charleston Police investigating deadly apartment shooting
It happened around 3:15 p.m. on South Allen Drive.
One dead, three injured in North Charleston shooting
The South Carolina Senate passed a bill that would make it illegal to significantly raise the...
SC Senate OKs banning ‘Carolina Squat’ truck modification
Nicholas Sinkler, 25, was reported missing after last being seen around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Deputies searching for missing, endangered man
Crews were called out to the Garris Boat Landing on Saturday around 7:30 p.m.
Crews locate distressed kayaker in Awendaw

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston County libraries to help rental assistance applicants
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: DHEC changing COVID-19 reporting
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Co. School District Board of Trustees set to discuss districtwide mask mandate Monday
A survey by GasBuddy found the average price per gallon in South Carolina showed prices...
State average jumps to $3.46 as SC gas prices continue to rise