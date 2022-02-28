Deputies respond to damage complaints at Moncks Corner cemetery

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies responded Sunday to a Moncks Corner cemetery where a man complained about the condition of the grounds and damage to his mother’s gravestone.

An incident report states deputies responded to Plantation Memorial Gardens where a disturbance involving upset family members had been reported.

Deputies met with a man who said he and three other family members came to the cemetery to visit his mother’s grave and saw another man across the property “becoming irate and yelling.” The man told deputies he and his family approached the man to see what was wrong and said the man was yelling at someone working on the property about the condition of the cemetery.

The man showed deputies that his mother’s headstone had been broken in half.

The report states the deputy saw “many headstones with tire tracks and piles of debris near the graves” and noted the man’s mother’s headstone was “cracked down the middle with tire tracks.”

The man told deputies he planned to contact the cemetery management about the damage.

Deputies then approached the man who had been irate earlier and spoke with him. This second man said he had last been at the cemetery in January and that conditions were not as they were Sunday.

A cemetery employee told deputies equipment used to dig graves had caused the condition of the grounds, the report states.

