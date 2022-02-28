Dollar General opens new N. Charleston location

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Shoppers in North Charleston now have a new place to shop for discounted goods as well as fruits and vegetables.

Dollar General announced the opening of its newest location at 6240 North Rivers Ave. The company plans to create new jobs in the community, with the store employing between six and 10 people, depending on its needs.

The new store stocks typical staples that include household essentials, including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products and baby items.

But the new location also sells a curated assortment of fresh fruits and vegetables including lettuce, tomatoes, onions, apples, strawberries, potatoes, sweet potatoes, lemons, limes, and salad mixes, Dollar General spokesperson Emma Hall said.

The produce set offers the top 20 items typically sold in traditional grocery stores and covers approximately 80% of produce categories most grocery stores carry, she said.

“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new North Charleston store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location, " Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior Vice president of real estate and store development, said. “We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”

Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade to commemorate the store’s opening.

The store is open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., according to the Dollar General website.

