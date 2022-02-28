Dorchester District 2 suspends ‘test to stay’ and quarantine procedures

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with Dorchester County District 2 announced on Monday afternoon that they have suspended their ‘test to stay’ program and quarantine procedures in accordance to DHEC’s COVID-19 guidelines.

This comes as data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control shows a drop in COVID-19 cases across the state compared to last month.

#Breaking - @TeamDDTwo will be suspending its Test to Stay program and quarantine procedures in accordance to DHEC’s COVID-19 endemic guidelines. Goes into effect tomorrow @Live5News pic.twitter.com/PqERWTeT4N — Rey Llerena (@ReyLlerenaTV) February 28, 2022

Also on Monday, the Charleston County School District Board of Trustees suspended its districtwide mask mandate which was set to expire on March 14.

In addition, officials with the Berkeley County School District say they will be suspending “test-to-stay” and quarantine.

