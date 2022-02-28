Feeling more like spring this week!

SC Lottery
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After a cool afternoon with temperatures near 50 degrees, temperatures this evening will fall into the 50s. Another chilly night with lows in the low 40s but big warm-up is on the way over the next couple days. The warmer weather will begin tomorrow with highs climbing to near 70 degrees by the afternoon with lots of sunshine. Mid 70s are expected on Wednesday with temperatures climbing to near 80 degrees on Thursday. Unlike previous weeks where temperatures cooled over the weekend, it looks like we’ll stay warm for this weekend with highs near 80 degrees. No rain is expected over the next 7 days.

TODAY: Increasing Sunshine. High 62, Low 43.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 70, Low 45.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 74, Low 49.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 80, Low 53.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 77, Low 54.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 78, Low 60.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 81, Low 62.

