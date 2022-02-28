Mount Pleasant mayor looking to improve traffic issues before beach season

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - On Monday, the Mount Pleasant Town Council discussed plans to help traffic issues before the beach season arrives.

Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie says parking at the county park is one of the first problems that causes traffic jams.

Haynie says the South Carolina Department of Transportation paid for a study on the connector modifications that were made. Although Mount Pleasant isn’t directly apart of the study, the mayor says they want to help.

One solution, Haynie says, is an alert through the Beach Reach app by the Berkeley Charleston Dorchester County of Governments.

“We can have a real time traffic and parking update from the two islands. If Mount Pleasant needed to jump in there and say the connector is backed up this many minutes, we know they can get that out to beach reach,” Haynie said.

The mayor’s concern is that there isn’t enough communication happening. Haynie says taking to social media may help keep people informed on the best time to head to the beach.

“If we could put out there, Facebook live or Instagram, you’ll get a traffic and parking update, tune in, and it’ll help you plan better,” Haynie said.

The council says they are working to find a solution before the Memorial Day holiday.

