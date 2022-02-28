SC Lottery
Police arrest man in West Ashley restaurant armed robbery

Okite Watson Smokes, 35, is charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, possession of a...
Okite Watson Smokes, 35, is charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, according to jail records.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Sunday in connection with the armed robbery of a pizza restaurant.

Okite Watson Smokes, 35, is charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, according to jail records.

The charges stem from the Jan. 20 armed robbery of the Domino’s Pizza restaurant in the 1900 block of Ashley River Road, court documents state.

Deputies responded at approximately 7:05 p.m. on Jan. 20 to the restaurant where the robbery had just been reported, an affidavit states.

Surveillance video from inside the store showed Smokes armed with a handgun, and a second person “representing that he had a handgun in his waistband” entering the back of the store, court documents state.

Investigators say Smokes ordered employees to the floor while pointing his gun at them before ordering the manager to open the register.

Smokes was able to obtain an undisclosed amount of money from the register and then demanded money from one of the employees and took the cell phone of another employee, the affidavit states.

Court documents state Smokes was identified by a member of the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office “who had a previous encounter” with him and that the identification was confirmed by a detective.

An employee of the restaurant was able to identify Smokes in a photographic lineup, the affidavit states.

Smokes is not permitted to possess a handgun because of a previous conviction of armed robbery on Aug. 4, 2010, the affidavit states.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

