SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police investigate weekend shooting at N. Charleston apartment complex

Police responded at 7:59 p.m. to a report of an officer shot near the main entrance to Icon at...
Police responded at 7:59 p.m. to a report of an officer shot near the main entrance to Icon at Park Circle in the 1900 block of McMillian Avenue, an incident report states.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say an armed security officer was shot Saturday near the guard shack at an apartment complex.

Police responded at 7:59 p.m. to a report of an officer shot near the main entrance to Icon at Park Circle in the 1900 block of McMillian Avenue, an incident report states.

Officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police have not named a suspect in the shooting and no arrests have been made.

There was no immediate word on the victim’s condition.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call North Charleston Police at 843-740-2800 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on 1945 Hanahan Rd. near the Hanahan Exchange Park around 8:19 p.m.
North Charleston Police investigating deadly apartment shooting
It happened around 3:15 p.m. on South Allen Drive.
One dead, three injured in North Charleston shooting
The South Carolina Senate passed a bill that would make it illegal to significantly raise the...
SC Senate OKs banning ‘Carolina Squat’ truck modification
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says a missing man from Eutawville has returned home.
Deputies locate missing man
Crews were called out to the Garris Boat Landing on Saturday around 7:30 p.m.
Crews locate distressed kayaker in Awendaw

Latest News

The Mount Pleasant Youth Council is pushing for better mental health services in schools.
Group calls for better funding for mental health services in schools
Deputies responded Sunday to the Plantation Memorial Gardens where damage to gravestones had...
Deputies respond to damage complaints at Moncks Corner cemetery
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Group pushing for better mental health services in schools
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a teenager who was killed in a shooting...
Authorities identify teenager killed in N. Charleston shooting that injured three others
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested Roger Howell on charges of first-degree assault...
Report: Shoplifting suspect drives into Good Samaritan during escape from Lowcountry business