Police investigate weekend shooting at N. Charleston apartment complex

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say an armed security officer was shot Saturday near the guard shack at an apartment complex.

Police responded at 7:59 p.m. to a report of an officer shot near the main entrance to Icon at Park Circle in the 1900 block of McMillian Avenue, an incident report states.

Officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police have not named a suspect in the shooting and no arrests have been made.

There was no immediate word on the victim’s condition.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call North Charleston Police at 843-740-2800 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.