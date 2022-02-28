SC Lottery
Report: Shoplifting suspect drives into Good Samaritan during escape from Lowcountry business

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested Roger Howell on charges of first-degree assault...
By Ray Rivera
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested a man who is accused of shoplifting at a Charleston County business and driving into a Good Samaritan who was attempting to stop him.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested Roger Howell on charges of first-degree assault and battery, hit and run, and shoplifting.

His charges stem from an incident that happened earlier this month when deputies responded to the Tractor Supply in Ravenel for a reported shoplifting and a citizen who had been struck in the parking lot.

Deputies say after the victim was struck he was carried on the hood of the vehicle through the parking lot until the vehicle slowed down during which time the victim was able to get off the truck.

Investigation into shoplifting, and hit-and-run

The investigation began on Feb. 1 when employees said they saw the suspect shoplifting several times which were weighing down his pockets, and when the employees attempted to stop him he fled outside and got into a truck.

A report states that the injured victim went to help after he saw the employees surrounding the truck in an attempt to stop the suspect. The victim said he was positioned at the front of the vehicle when the suspect put the vehicle in drive and drove the truck into him.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim was pushed up onto the hood of the vehicle and carried several dozen yards away through the parking lot.

Store employees said they ran alongside the vehicle banging on the windows to get the suspect to stop the vehicle but he continued on until he reached a stop sign where the victim was able to get off the hood.

The victim said he was experiencing pain in his right knee and hip from the ordeal.

