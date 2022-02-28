SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC man arrested after dog found screwed to door, deputies say

The suspect was identified in the report as Tyler Austin Jerdo.
The suspect was identified in the report as Tyler Austin Jerdo.(WHNS)
By Thomas Gore
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Union County say they arrested a man for ill treatment of animals after a dog was found with its paws screwed to a bathroom door.

The incident happened on Saturday when deputies were notified by a county employee that the suspect may be under the influence of something and that a dog was barricaded in the bathroom.

When deputies arrived on scene, they say that multiple items were blocking the door, including an outdoor birdbath, air conditioning unit and weightlifting equipment.

Authorities say they found the dog with its paws screwed to the door and removed one of the screws with a drill. Deputies had to pull the dog off the second screw, according to the incident report.

The suspect later arrived at the scene and began resisting arrest when deputies tried to take him into custody, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators said the man was able to initially escape from a patrol vehicle and even headbutted one of the deputies before he was finally detained.

The suspect was identified in the report as Tyler Austin Jerdo.

In addition to ill treatment of animals, Jerdo is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, escape, and resisting arrest.

According to the sheriff’s office, the dog was taken to a local clinic and is recovering.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on 1945 Hanahan Rd. near the Hanahan Exchange Park around 8:19 p.m.
North Charleston Police investigating deadly apartment shooting
It happened around 3:15 p.m. on South Allen Drive.
One dead, three injured in North Charleston shooting
The South Carolina Senate passed a bill that would make it illegal to significantly raise the...
SC Senate OKs banning ‘Carolina Squat’ truck modification
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says a missing man from Eutawville has returned home.
Deputies locate missing man
Crews were called out to the Garris Boat Landing on Saturday around 7:30 p.m.
Crews locate distressed kayaker in Awendaw

Latest News

The Mount Pleasant Youth Council is pushing for better mental health services in schools.
Group calls for better funding for mental health services in schools
File photo of ambulance
Update: Woman charged after fatal drug overdose at housing complex
Deputies responded Sunday to the Plantation Memorial Gardens where damage to gravestones had...
Deputies respond to damage complaints at Moncks Corner cemetery
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Group pushing for better mental health services in schools
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a teenager who was killed in a shooting...
Authorities identify teenager killed in N. Charleston shooting that injured three others