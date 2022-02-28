SC Lottery
SC’s 3-day COVID case total drops below 1,800

The dramatic drop in new COVID-19 cases continued for South Carolina based on the latest data...
The dramatic drop in new COVID-19 cases continued for South Carolina based on the latest data from the state health department.(AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The dramatic drop in new COVID-19 cases continued for South Carolina based on the latest data from the state health department.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,886 new COVID-19 cases detected between Thursday and Saturday. DHEC reports data on a 48-hour delay.

That total represents a 52% drop compared to the previous week’s three-day total.

DayConfirmedProbableTotal
Monday (Saturday’s data)228180408
Sunday (Friday’s data)50979588
Saturday (Thursday’s data)520370890
TOTAL1,2576291,886

But the number of deaths increased over the previous weekend. DHEC reported 78, 10 more than the previous weekend’s 68.

DayConfirmedProbableTotal
Monday (Saturday’s data)32537
Sunday (Friday’s data)011
Saturday (Thursday’s data)261440
TOTAL582078

Among Lowcountry counties, DHEC reported a total of 10 deaths; six were confirmed and four were probable.

Lowcountry CountyConfirmedProbableTotal Deaths
Beaufort213
Berkeley011
Charleston314
Colleton000
Dorchester101
Georgetown011
Williamsburg000
TOTAL6410

The positivity rate for test results was only available for one of the three days, but that date showed a rate just below 6%.

DayPercent-Positive
Monday (Saturday’s data)N/A
Sunday (Friday’s data)5.9%
Saturday (Thursday’s data)N/A

Here are the latest state statistics:



Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

