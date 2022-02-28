SC’s 3-day COVID case total drops below 1,800
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The dramatic drop in new COVID-19 cases continued for South Carolina based on the latest data from the state health department.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,886 new COVID-19 cases detected between Thursday and Saturday. DHEC reports data on a 48-hour delay.
That total represents a 52% drop compared to the previous week’s three-day total.
|Day
|Confirmed
|Probable
|Total
|Monday (Saturday’s data)
|228
|180
|408
|Sunday (Friday’s data)
|509
|79
|588
|Saturday (Thursday’s data)
|520
|370
|890
|TOTAL
|1,257
|629
|1,886
But the number of deaths increased over the previous weekend. DHEC reported 78, 10 more than the previous weekend’s 68.
|Day
|Confirmed
|Probable
|Total
|Monday (Saturday’s data)
|32
|5
|37
|Sunday (Friday’s data)
|0
|1
|1
|Saturday (Thursday’s data)
|26
|14
|40
|TOTAL
|58
|20
|78
Among Lowcountry counties, DHEC reported a total of 10 deaths; six were confirmed and four were probable.
|Lowcountry County
|Confirmed
|Probable
|Total Deaths
|Beaufort
|2
|1
|3
|Berkeley
|0
|1
|1
|Charleston
|3
|1
|4
|Colleton
|0
|0
|0
|Dorchester
|1
|0
|1
|Georgetown
|0
|1
|1
|Williamsburg
|0
|0
|0
|TOTAL
|6
|4
|10
The positivity rate for test results was only available for one of the three days, but that date showed a rate just below 6%.
|Day
|Percent-Positive
|Monday (Saturday’s data)
|N/A
|Sunday (Friday’s data)
|5.9%
|Saturday (Thursday’s data)
|N/A
Here are the latest state statistics:
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.