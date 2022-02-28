SC’s 3-day COVID case total drops below 1,800

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The dramatic drop in new COVID-19 cases continued for South Carolina based on the latest data from the state health department.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,886 new COVID-19 cases detected between Thursday and Saturday. DHEC reports data on a 48-hour delay.

That total represents a 52% drop compared to the previous week’s three-day total.

Day Confirmed Probable Total Monday (Saturday’s data) 228 180 408 Sunday (Friday’s data) 509 79 588 Saturday (Thursday’s data) 520 370 890 TOTAL 1,257 629 1,886

But the number of deaths increased over the previous weekend. DHEC reported 78, 10 more than the previous weekend’s 68.

Day Confirmed Probable Total Monday (Saturday’s data) 32 5 37 Sunday (Friday’s data) 0 1 1 Saturday (Thursday’s data) 26 14 40 TOTAL 58 20 78

Among Lowcountry counties, DHEC reported a total of 10 deaths; six were confirmed and four were probable.

Lowcountry County Confirmed Probable Total Deaths Beaufort 2 1 3 Berkeley 0 1 1 Charleston 3 1 4 Colleton 0 0 0 Dorchester 1 0 1 Georgetown 0 1 1 Williamsburg 0 0 0 TOTAL 6 4 10

The positivity rate for test results was only available for one of the three days, but that date showed a rate just below 6%.

Day Percent-Positive Monday (Saturday’s data) N/A Sunday (Friday’s data) 5.9% Saturday (Thursday’s data) N/A

