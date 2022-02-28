Spring-like weather to return this week!
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It will be a cooler than average start to the work week but a big warm-up is on the way over the next couple days.
TODAY: Increasing Sunshine. High 62.
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 70.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 75.
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 79.
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 76.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 80.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 80.
