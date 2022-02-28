Sunday shutout propels Cougars to sweep of Siena

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Connor Campbell held Siena to two singles in six shutout innings and College of Charleston put up three crooked numbers as the Cougars run-ruled the Saints, 10-0, in seven frames on Sunday at Patriots Point to complete their second series sweep of the young season.

LEADING OFF

Final Score: College of Charleston 10, Siena 0

Location: Mt. Pleasant, S.C. (Patriots Point)

Records: Charleston (6-1), Siena (0-6)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Cougars opened the scoring with an RBI single from Preston Hall in the first and broke the game open with a four-run fourth to take a 5-0 advantage.

Campbell did not allow a baserunner until the fourth when the Saints reached on back-to-back singles. The Cougars would turn a 6-4-3 double play to end the threat.

Junior JT Marr punctuated a three-run sixth with a clutch two-run single before Luke Wood pushed the margin to 8-0 with a run-scoring base knock of his own.

KEY COUGARS

Campbell delivered a stellar performance, allowing only two singles – both in the fourth – while striking out four and walking none in six scoreless.

Cam Dean and Hall each went 2-for-4 with an RBI as seven Cougars drove in at least one run.

Sorrentino pushed his career-opening hit streak to seven games with a sixth-inning single.

Marr went 1-for-3 with a walk and two RBI.

FOR THE NOTEBOOK

Trotter Harlan equaled his career-high with three walks and scored two runs to extend his reached base streak to 19 games dating back to last season.

With this weekend’s sweep, Charleston has started 6-0 at home for the first time since 2011.

The Cougars swiped a pair of bases on Sunday to push their season total to 18 through six games.

NEXT UP

The Cougars will travel to Clinton, S.C. on Tuesday to take on Presbyterian in midweek action. First pitch is scheduled for 4:00 p.m.

