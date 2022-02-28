SC Lottery
US closes embassy in Belarus, lets staff leave in Russia

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, shown at a recent UN Security Council meeting, has announced...
Secretary of State Antony Blinken, shown at a recent UN Security Council meeting, has announced embassy moves in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department has closed the U.S. Embassy in Belarus and is allowing non-essential staff at the U.S. Embassy in Russia to leave the country due to the war in Ukraine.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the suspension of operations at the Minsk embassy and the authorized departure from Moscow in a statement on Monday.

“We took these steps due to security and safety issues stemming from the unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces in Ukraine,” he said.

Americans are seeing the effects of the Ukraine war in gas prices, stock turmoil and boycotts. (RUSSIA 24, KTVZ, TWITTER | @MIT, WBNS, FACEBOOK, CNN)

