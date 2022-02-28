SC Lottery
WATCH: Semi-truck carrying mail plunges into an icy river, snaps in half

Video from the State Police Association of Massachusetts shows the plunge that happened Saturday. (Source: WFXT, STATE POLICE ASSOCIATION OF MASSACHUSETTS, CNN)
By Wale Aliyu
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSTON (WFXT) – A tractor-trailer crashed into the Charles River near the Massachusetts Pike ramp over the weekend.

The delivery truck broke in half coming out of the river. Police say many of the packages inside were able to be recovered, but some people may not get some of their mail.

Video from the State Police Association of Massachusetts shows the plunge that happened around noon Saturday.

Firefighters said the driver was unable to swim but was able to get out and stand on the broken front of the trailer and wait for help before it sank.

Wearing cold water rescue suits, firefighters brought him to the shore and medics took him to the hospital.

Police are investigating the exact circumstances leading up to the accident, but there are signs along the road warning of potential rollovers.

Deputy Fire Chief Justin Woodside said the department has seen an increase in tractor-trailer rollovers in the area since toll booths have been removed.

“We said one of these days somebody’s going to be going either fast or something’s going to happen and they’re going to end up in the river,” he said.

The Department of Environmental Protection and the mail inspector were notified.

The disposition of any mail on board will be determined by postal inspectors once their investigation is complete, according to a statement by the USPS.

Yesterday, around 11:30 a.m., a fully loaded tractor trailer crashed on the Woronoco Bridge in Russell Mass. The driver...

Posted by State Police Association of Massachusetts on Saturday, February 26, 2022

Copyright 2022 WFXT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

