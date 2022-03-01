SC Lottery
City of Charleston to illuminate city hall in support of Ukraine

As a show of solidarity with the people of Ukraine, city officials announced Charleston City Hall will be illuminated in blue and yellow Tuesday night.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As a show of solidarity with the people of Ukraine, city officials announced Charleston City Hall will be illuminated in blue and yellow Tuesday night.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg along with local clergy are set to hold remarks in front of city hall at 6:30 p.m. prior to the building’s illumination.

The lighting follows similar gestures by other cities and landmarks around the world including Myrtle Beach’s Skywheel which lit up in the colors of the Ukrainian flag over the weekend.

The move follows Tecklenburg declaring Friday as a day of solidarity when he attended a rally in front of Euro Foods in West Ashley.

Charleston raised the Ukrainian flag above city hall on Friday.

“We’re proud to stand in solidarity with the brave men and women of Ukraine, and hope Mr. Putin will heed the call of decent people the world over to immediately end this cruel and unjust war,” Tecklenburg said in a statement Friday.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

