City of Goose Creek to add resilience chapter to comprehensive plan

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Goose Creek is making some new additions to its long-term comprehensive plan for the city. The city will be adding a whole new chapter focused specifically on disasters, flooding and natural hazards.

The year 2020 saw historic extremes when it comes to natural disasters—in terms of the number of incidents and in terms of the cost of damage and lives— according to a study from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA.

Communities need to be taking action now to identify potential hazards, minimize their risks and reduce the impacts they face, according to documents from the city, so that is what Goose Creek hopes to do with this resilience chapter.

The draft explains the geographic context of the city, with maps of floodplains, wetlands and watersheds. It breaks down which risks would be the most serious and the most probable.

The documents show floods, sea level rise, hurricanes and earthquakes are considered a high priority level, while droughts and winter storms are considered a minimal priority level.

“Developing community resiliency is a multi-step effort that begins with identifying and understanding risks and hazards, taking steps in response to mitigate and minimize those risks, and finally, by establishing specific disaster preparedness plans as necessary,” the documents read. “This approach to resiliency helps to improve the community’s ability to withstand, adapt to, and recover from disasters.”

The new resilience chapter also gives recommendations of how the city can prepare for and mitigate these priorities, including adopting stricter development standards to preserve wetlands, protecting open space, requiring building codes to fortify homes and more.

The city wants feedback from the community about the resilience chapter. To look over the draft and share your input, visit the City of Goose Creek’s website.

