Coastal Carolina’s Vince Cole named 2nd Team All-Sun Belt

NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina University’s Vince Cole has been named second team All-Sun Belt, it was announced by the league office Monday afternoon.

The senior completed the regular season as CCU’s leading scorer averaging 15.4 points per game, good enough for fifth in the conference. He was seventh in the conference in field goal percentage, and shot a team-best 79 percent at the free throw line, and was second in steals with 38.

Where Cole made an impact was his three-point shooting. He led the Sun Belt in three-point percentage and ranks 27th nationally with his 41.1 percent from long range. His 76 made three-point field goals is second in the conference as is his 2.7 made three-point field goals per game. He is 55th nationally in made three-point field goals and 56th in field goals made per game.

Cole reached double digits in 24 of CCU’s 28 games this season, including 17 consecutive games. He led the team in scoring 12 times over the course of the season and 10 times in conference play. His 28 points in a win over Georgia Southern was his career-high and he scored 20 points or more a team-high eight times.

