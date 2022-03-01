CofC’s Sorrentino Venerated as CAA Rookie of the Year

RICHMOND, Va. --- Freshman Tyler Sorrentino has been named the Colonial Athletic Association Baseball Rookie of the Week after leading the College of Charleston to a 3-1 week against Clemson and Siena announced league officials Monday.

Sorrentino continued his torrid start to his collegiate career batting .389 (7-for-18) with two doubles, two runs scored, four RBI and three stolen bases as the Cougars swept a weekend series from Siena following a one-run setback to Clemson in midweek action. The freshman outfielder hit safely in each of the Cougars’ four contests to extend his career-opening hitting streak to seven games.

After opening the week with a 1-for-4 effort at Clemson that included his first collegiate stolen base, the rookie speedster went 5-for-10 in a doubleheader sweep of Siena on Saturday highlighted by a walk-off two-run double in game two. Sorrentino finished the twin-bill with two doubles, two stolen bases and a run scored and added an RBI single in Sunday’s 10-0 sweep-clinching victory.

NEXT UP

The Cougars will make the trip up to Clinton, S.C. on Tuesday to take on in-state foe Presbyterian in midweek action. First pitch is scheduled for 4:00 p.m.

