CSU’s Taje’ Kelly and Claudell Harris Jr. Named to 2021-22 Big South All-Freshman Team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charleston Southern freshmen Taje’ Kelly and Claudell Harris Jr. have been named to the 2021-22 All-Big South All-Freshman Team, the conference office has announced in advance of the start of this week’s Hercules Tires Big South Championships.

KLUB KELLY

Taje’ Kelly enjoyed a very successful season, starting the year at the sixth man for the Buccaneers before sneaking in a few starts down the stretch. The forward ended the year fourth on the team in scoring, averaging 8.7 points per game while shooting 58% from the field to stand as another team high. Despite coming off the bench, Kelly was one of six Buccaneers that averaged over 20 minutes per game.

THE MJ WAY

Claudell Harris Jr. blossomed into a star for the Bucs throughout the season, quickly turning into a staple in the starting five for Head Coach Barclay Radebaugh’s side. The guard ended the year as one of just two Buccaneers averaging double figures in points with 10.1 while also chasing down 4.3 rebounds per game. Harris Jr. ended the regular season finding double figures in his last seven games, only getting better down the stretch.

2021-22 Big South All-Freshman Team

Zack Austin, High Point

Jordan Gainey, USC Upstate

Claudell Harris, Jr., Charleston Southern

Marquis Barnett, Presbyterian College

Taje’ Kelly, Charleston Southern

UP NEXT The freshman duo will be showcased at this week’s Hercules Tires Big South Championships, which tips-off for Charleston Southern at 2 p.m. Wednesday. The No. 12-seeded Bucs will meet No. 5-seed UNC Asheville in the first round inside Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.