SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

CSU’s Taje’ Kelly and Claudell Harris Jr. Named to 2021-22 Big South All-Freshman Team

CSU basketball
CSU basketball(Live 5 News)
By CSU Athletics
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charleston Southern freshmen Taje’ Kelly and Claudell Harris Jr. have been named to the 2021-22 All-Big South All-Freshman Team, the conference office has announced in advance of the start of this week’s Hercules Tires Big South Championships.

KLUB KELLY

Taje’ Kelly enjoyed a very successful season, starting the year at the sixth man for the Buccaneers before sneaking in a few starts down the stretch. The forward ended the year fourth on the team in scoring, averaging 8.7 points per game while shooting 58% from the field to stand as another team high. Despite coming off the bench, Kelly was one of six Buccaneers that averaged over 20 minutes per game.

THE MJ WAY

Claudell Harris Jr. blossomed into a star for the Bucs throughout the season, quickly turning into a staple in the starting five for Head Coach Barclay Radebaugh’s side. The guard ended the year as one of just two Buccaneers averaging double figures in points with 10.1 while also chasing down 4.3 rebounds per game. Harris Jr. ended the regular season finding double figures in his last seven games, only getting better down the stretch.

2021-22 Big South All-Freshman Team

Zack Austin, High Point

Jordan Gainey, USC Upstate

Claudell Harris, Jr., Charleston Southern

Marquis Barnett, Presbyterian College

Taje’ Kelly, Charleston Southern

UP NEXT The freshman duo will be showcased at this week’s Hercules Tires Big South Championships, which tips-off for Charleston Southern at 2 p.m. Wednesday. The No. 12-seeded Bucs will meet No. 5-seed UNC Asheville in the first round inside Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just before 5 p.m. officers received a call that there was a shooting at the intersection of...
Three people detained after shooting at Goose Creek intersection
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a teenager who was killed in a shooting...
Authorities identify teenager killed in N. Charleston shooting that injured three others
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested Roger Howell on charges of first-degree assault...
Report: Shoplifting suspect drives into Good Samaritan during escape from Lowcountry business
Police responded at 7:59 p.m. to a report of an officer shot near the main entrance to Icon at...
Police investigate weekend shooting at N. Charleston apartment complex
The suspect was identified in the report as Tyler Austin Jerdo.
SC man arrested after dog found screwed to door, deputies say

Latest News

Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell and players wait in the tunnel before heading out onto...
Coastal Carolina releases 2022 Football Schedule
Aliyah Boston is not sure she's doing anything special, other than helping No. 1 South Carolina...
Boston Leads Gamecocks in SEC Awards
Coastal Carolina baseball
Coastal’s Brown Named Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week
Vince Cole had 17 points as Coastal Carolina beat Little Rock on Thursday
Coastal Carolina’s Vince Cole named 2nd Team All-Sun Belt