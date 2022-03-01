CSU’s Truitt Tabbed Big South Freshman of the Week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charleston Southern’s Evan Truitt has earned Big South Freshman of the Week plaudits for Feb. 28, the league office has announced. It marks the first honor of his career and for a CSU player, this season.

SETTING THE TONE Truitt got his first career win in game two of the Saturday twinbill at home over Delaware State. Worked through 5.2 innings and fanning eight, limiting the Hornets to just three hits in a performance that was dominate from start to finish. Truitt retired Delaware State in order in the first two frames with two strikeouts in each of those frames.

WEEKEND SUCCESS Charleston Southern found much success over the weekend, completing its first four-game sweep since the 2019 campaign, taking all four games from the Hornets. The Buccaneers have moved to 4-4 on the year looking ahead to two mid-week contests in The Citadel and Villanova before welcoming Samford to a three-game weekend series.

