Demand prompts Citadel Mall learning pod to expand

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Over the course of the pandemic, more and more parents have made the decision to pull their children from public schools. Whether the decision was made out of a concern for safety, necessity or as an act of defiance against certain policies, a record number made the move according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

Heather Anderson is a home school mother and the director of the learning pod Classeteria located inside the Citadel Mall.

“In the home school community, I have for sure seen an influx of new families coming in and choosing home school,” Anderson said. “It can be a little bit overwhelming for those families. . . I wanted to provide that support. Just being around other families and families that have been doing this for a long time, parents can talk to other parents and get that support.”

It’s not just about support.

Every Tuesday, Classeteria offers students a variety of classes that help fill the educational gaps on more difficult topics or topics parent-teachers may not be comfortable with.

“There are somethings that I don’t like, like science,” said home school parent Cutina Riley. “I don’t too much care about writing either. They have a college prep classes that they take here that helps them out with the classes I cannot do. It helps out.”

Classeteria operates out the of The Reserve in the mall. Next door is a maker space called Reforge Charleston. The partnership between the two gives students access to machines and opportunities they might not get at home.

Reforge has a full workshop, 3D printers and computers that can be used to program various technologies.

“They do a lot of electronics, learning about wiring, circuit boards. So there’s a lot of hands on classes,” Anderson said, adding that the maker space adds a strong STEM element to the home school curriculum.

The success of the learning pod and the demand for more home school services has led Anderson to look toward expanding. She says the plan is to move into a large space in the mall and offer classes up to four times a week.

Emma Goodrich is a 10th grade student who says she’s excited for the expansion. Beyond education, Goodrich says the pod provides a space for her to meet other students and make new friends.

“I love making new friends and it’s really nice to have other friends to hang out with,” Goodrich said. “Home schooling can be by yourself a lot and it’s nice to have other people that understand it.”

There are currently around 40 students, ages 8 and up, attending. Anderson says she hopes to triple that number for next year.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.