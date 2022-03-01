SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Demand prompts Citadel Mall learning pod to expand

A spike in home school students and a lack of home schooling resources has created a demand for...
A spike in home school students and a lack of home schooling resources has created a demand for an expanded learning pod(Live 5 News)
By Nick Reagan
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Over the course of the pandemic, more and more parents have made the decision to pull their children from public schools. Whether the decision was made out of a concern for safety, necessity or as an act of defiance against certain policies, a record number made the move according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

Heather Anderson is a home school mother and the director of the learning pod Classeteria located inside the Citadel Mall.

“In the home school community, I have for sure seen an influx of new families coming in and choosing home school,” Anderson said. “It can be a little bit overwhelming for those families. . . I wanted to provide that support. Just being around other families and families that have been doing this for a long time, parents can talk to other parents and get that support.”

It’s not just about support.

Every Tuesday, Classeteria offers students a variety of classes that help fill the educational gaps on more difficult topics or topics parent-teachers may not be comfortable with.

“There are somethings that I don’t like, like science,” said home school parent Cutina Riley. “I don’t too much care about writing either. They have a college prep classes that they take here that helps them out with the classes I cannot do. It helps out.”

Classeteria operates out the of The Reserve in the mall. Next door is a maker space called Reforge Charleston. The partnership between the two gives students access to machines and opportunities they might not get at home.

Reforge has a full workshop, 3D printers and computers that can be used to program various technologies.

“They do a lot of electronics, learning about wiring, circuit boards. So there’s a lot of hands on classes,” Anderson said, adding that the maker space adds a strong STEM element to the home school curriculum.

The success of the learning pod and the demand for more home school services has led Anderson to look toward expanding. She says the plan is to move into a large space in the mall and offer classes up to four times a week.

Emma Goodrich is a 10th grade student who says she’s excited for the expansion. Beyond education, Goodrich says the pod provides a space for her to meet other students and make new friends.

“I love making new friends and it’s really nice to have other friends to hang out with,” Goodrich said.  “Home schooling can be by yourself a lot and it’s nice to have other people that understand it.”

There are currently around 40 students, ages 8 and up, attending. Anderson says she hopes to triple that number for next year.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just before 5 p.m. officers received a call that there was a shooting at the intersection of...
Three people detained after shooting at Goose Creek intersection
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a teenager who was killed in a shooting...
Authorities identify teenager killed in N. Charleston shooting that injured three others
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested Roger Howell on charges of first-degree assault...
Report: Shoplifting suspect drives into Good Samaritan during escape from Lowcountry business
Police responded at 7:59 p.m. to a report of an officer shot near the main entrance to Icon at...
Police investigate weekend shooting at N. Charleston apartment complex
The suspect was identified in the report as Tyler Austin Jerdo.
SC man arrested after dog found screwed to door, deputies say

Latest News

RoseMary Hutchinson said she was impressed by all of the support she’s been seeing for Ukraine...
Local artist creates graffiti mural to show support for Ukraine
The city of North Charleston's annual St. Paddy's Day Block Party and Parade returns on March...
North Charleston to bring back St. Paddy’s Day Block Party & Parade
Bintelli LLC, located at 2137 Savannah Highway, will add square footage to its manufacturing...
Vehicle manufacturer expanding in Charleston County, adding jobs
The city of Goose Creek is looking for local artists to add to their traffic box art program.
Goose Creek accepting submissions for second round of traffic box art