SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Ex-UFC champion arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

This photo provided by the San Jose Police Department shows former UFC heavyweight champion...
This photo provided by the San Jose Police Department shows former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez.(San Jose Police Department via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Police say former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a shooting that injured a man in Northern California.

Velasquez was arrested Monday in San Jose and records show he is being held without bail at Santa Clara County Main Jail.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

It was not immediately known if the 39-year-old has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

The San Jose Police Department said officers responded to a shooting Monday and found a man with at least one gunshot wound.

The department said on Twitter that the man was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just before 5 p.m. officers received a call that there was a shooting at the intersection of...
Three people detained after shooting at Goose Creek intersection
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a teenager who was killed in a shooting...
Authorities identify teenager killed in N. Charleston shooting that injured three others
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested Roger Howell on charges of first-degree assault...
Report: Shoplifting suspect drives into Good Samaritan during escape from Lowcountry business
Police responded at 7:59 p.m. to a report of an officer shot near the main entrance to Icon at...
Police investigate weekend shooting at N. Charleston apartment complex
The suspect was identified in the report as Tyler Austin Jerdo.
SC man arrested after dog found screwed to door, deputies say

Latest News

Tuesday marks the 150th anniversary of the creation of Yellowstone National Park.
Yellowstone celebrates 150th anniversary
In talks that began Monday, the sides met for a 12th time in a session that started after 1...
MLB makes final offer ahead of opening day lockout deadline
RoseMary Hutchinson said she was impressed by all of the support she’s been seeing for Ukraine...
Local artist creates graffiti mural to show support for Ukraine
Pfizer is asking U.S. regulators to authorize extra-low doses of its COVID-19 vaccine for...
Pfizer shots protect kids from severe COVID even in omicron
Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket