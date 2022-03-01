SC Lottery
Former North Carolina police chief accused of faking suicide

Anthony Spivey is taken into custody in Loris, S.C. on Feb. 24.
Anthony Spivey is taken into custody in Loris, S.C. on Feb. 24.(Columbus Co. Sheriff's Office)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 2:14 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(CNN) - A former police chief was arrested in South Carolina after being accused of faking his own suicide.

William Anthony Spivey was fired last spring from his role as Chief of Police in Chadbourn, North Carolina.

At the time, he was facing over 70 felony charges, including evidence mishandling, drug trafficking, and embezzling.

Spivey was supposed to have his first court appearance last week, but never showed.

He was reported missing on Feb. 21 after he didn’t return from a fishing trip.

Investigators found his boat and car abandoned.

Inside the vehicle were handwritten letters and a rifle.

Family members had described the incident as a possible suicide.

But the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says the evidence didn’t point in that direction.

Investigators tracked Spivey to an apartment complex, where he was arrested.

The sheriff’s office says his bond is set at $1 million.

Two other people were also arrested for allegedly assisting with the staged suicide.

