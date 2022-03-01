SC Lottery
Goose Creek accepting submissions for second round of traffic box art

The City of Goose Creek needs help decorating traffic boxes around the city.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Goose Creek is looking for local artists to add to their traffic box art program.

Submissions are open for the second round of their “Beauty and the Creek” project that puts local artists and arts on traffic boxs located at city intersections.

The program was first started by the Goose Creek Cultural Arts Commission in 2019 when 10 boxes were decorated.

This year, seven designs will be chosen.

The city says the selected artists will have their designs printed on a vinyl wrap and placed on one of the boxes. They will also receive a $250 stipend paid by the city upon installation of the wrap.

The application can be found here. The deadline for submissions is March 28.

