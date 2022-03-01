Hawkins propels Howard past South Carolina State 72-62

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Freshman Elijah Hawkins scored 15 points to guide Howard to a 72-62 victory over South Carolina State.

Steve Settle III had 11 points and six rebounds for the Bison (16-11, 9-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference).

Freshman Jemel Davis had 13 points to lead the Bulldogs (15-14, 7-6). Deaquan Williams totaled 11 points and a career-high 15 rebounds.

