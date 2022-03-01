SC Lottery
Hayden Brown pulls in SoCon Player of the Week to wrap regular season

The Citadel Basketball
The Citadel Basketball(Live 5 News)
By The Citadel Athletics
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 12:04 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Hayden Brown (Greer, S.C.) received the Southern Conference’s final regular season edition of Player of the Week.

In a three-game span, Brown averaged 16.0 points and 15.3 rebounds between The Citadel’s road games at Samford Monday and Mercer Wednesday, followed by Furman at home Saturday.

Brown had double-doubles in the Samford and Furman games, finishing just one rebound shy of meeting that mark against Mercer. He had 17 points and a season-best 19 rebounds against the Samford Bulldogs, nearly helping the team to a win in a last-second 76-74 defeat.

His rebounding total is third-most all-time at The Citadel. He followed this up with 14 points and nine rebounds Wednesday as the Bulldogs took down Mercer, 71-67.

For his Senior Day performance against lofty Furman on Saturday, Brown managed a team-best 17 points with 18 rebounds.

The graduate student forward’s numbers for the week grossed three starts, 110 minutes, 20-for-44 on field goals, 46 rebounds, five assists, and five steals.

He reached the 700 career rebounding milestone versus Mercer, becoming the fourth player in school history to pass that mark and the third ever to eclipse both 1,300 career points and 700 career boards.

Brown and the Bulldogs are set to open the Ingles SoCon Men’s Basketball Tournament this Friday against ETSU at 5 p.m.

