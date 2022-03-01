SC Lottery
‘I need to know something’: SC father files lawsuit in son’s death at Florida prison

By Patrick Phillips and Raphael James
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The father of a Charleston County man who died after being incarcerated at a federal prison in Florida filed a lawsuit alleging cruel and unusual punishment.

Robert Conyers said his 22-year-old son, Davon Gillians, died last May after being rushed to a hospital from the Coleman Federal Correctional Institution in Sumter County, Florida.

Conyers said he received a phone call nine months ago from the prison informing him that Gillians had died.

When he asked what happened at the time, he says all they would say is that they were still investigating.

Even after going to the prison and meeting with prison officials face-to-face, he said he had no answers as to how his son died.

“Pretty much after no one telling me nothing because my son has Sickle Cell -- If sickle cell killed my son. I could accept that, so y’all wouldn’t tell me nothing,” Conyers said. “I need to know something.”

Gillians, who suffered from Sickle Cell Anemia, was due to be released from prison in September.

READ MORE: Lawsuit alleges ‘cruel, unusual punishment’ in Charleston man’s death after Florida incarceration

The lawsuit names the prison warden and several corrections officers and alleges they strapped him to a restraint chair while they kept him in solitary confinement, denying him food, water and medicine for up to two days before his death. The suit also alleges that officers placed him in a cell with another prisoner known to have mental health issues with a propensity toward violence despite instructions that no other inmate should be placed in the same cell with him.

Court documents state a fight broke out between the two and that corrections officers used pepper spray to pull Gillians out of the cell, then returned him to the restraint chair and solitary confinement. By late that same night or early the following morning, his health deteriorated to the point that he was rushed to a hospital where he died.

The lawsuit states a coroner ruled Gillians’ death a homicide.

One of Conyers’ attorneys, Mark Peper, said his team talked to inmates at the prison who witnessed how Gillians was treated firsthand.

“It was not until we started researching the custom and culture at this prison specifically where we realized -- woah, woah, woah! -- this prison has had problems for years with regards to training supervision refusing medical care,” Peper said. “When you couple all that with the witness statements, we were receiving and then add to it the manner of death as reported by the coroner to be homicide the cause of which was excessive pepper spray while being restrained. That to me. Is an intentional and unlawful killing.”

Peper says when it comes to getting answers the Bureau of Prisons has prevented the release of certain documents or reports that might better explain what happened to Gillians.

He says currently the FBI and Department of Justice are investigating, but those agencies have not yet responded to a request for comment.

