Local artist creates graffiti mural to show support for Ukraine

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - RoseMary Hutchinson said she was impressed by all of the support she’s been seeing for Ukraine worldwide.

“I cannot understand how this is happening,” Hutchinson said.

She wanted the community of Goose Creek to get involved. She reached out to local artist and Goose Creek native Louie Thompkins, who agreed to create a mural for Ukraine at the Goose Creek Graffiti Park on Red Bank Road.

Hutchinson has known a local woman from Ukraine, Olga Startseva, for several years. Startseva’s mother is still in Ukraine.

“Can you only imagine the panic you would feel if your mother was still there?” Hutchinson said.

Startseva wanted the mural to say “Stop war” in both English and Ukrainian, along with the Ukrainian flag.

As Thompkins spent the day creating the mural, around a dozen others came out with flags and signs to show their support. Cars and trucks honked as they drove by.

“If I can paint a little something that makes people feel a little bit better about the situation, or brighten somebody’s day, or these people honking, supporting, you know. That’s what it’s about to me. It’s about the community,” Thompkins said.

Some of the people that came out were from Ukraine, like Tetyana Stefanyshyn. Her family is still there. She said they hide a couple of times a day, and sleep at night in a hiding spot underground.

“We go to sleep, we can’t sleep, we wake up, the first thing we do we call them. We ask,’How’s everybody? Is everybody alive?’” Stefanyshyn said.

Svitlana Leshko has siblings and friends still in Ukraine. She said prayer is the most important thing.

“A lot of people dying today,” Leshko said. “And we want to be with them, and we ask everyone who can to pray for Ukraine, and pray for protection, and pray for safety, and we want the war to stop.”

Thompkins said that since this is a public park, anyone can come paint next to, or over the graffiti.

