SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Nearly 500K families are stranded without reliable child care

Day care centers can’t find enough workers, which has led to a 12.4% decline in staff since...
Day care centers can’t find enough workers, which has led to a 12.4% decline in staff since before the pandemic.(comstock via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new report estimates nearly half a million families do not have reliable child care, keeping parents at home and contributing to the worker shortage in the United States.

The report was published by Wells Fargo economists on Tuesday.

Daycare centers can’t find enough workers, which has led to a 12.4% decline in staff since before the pandemic, compared to the total employment deficit of just under 2%.

According to Wells Fargo’s estimates, that leaves about 460,000 families scrambling to find reliable long-term child care.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just before 5 p.m. officers received a call that there was a shooting at the intersection of...
Three people detained after shooting at Goose Creek intersection
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a teenager who was killed in a shooting...
Authorities identify teenager killed in N. Charleston shooting that injured three others
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested Roger Howell on charges of first-degree assault...
Report: Shoplifting suspect drives into Good Samaritan during escape from Lowcountry business
Police responded at 7:59 p.m. to a report of an officer shot near the main entrance to Icon at...
Police investigate weekend shooting at N. Charleston apartment complex
The suspect was identified in the report as Tyler Austin Jerdo.
SC man arrested after dog found screwed to door, deputies say

Latest News

As a show of solidarity with the people of Ukraine, city officials announced Charleston City...
Charleston to illuminate city hall in support of Ukraine
Ohio senator backs Biden's accomplishments ahead of State of the Union
Ohio senator backs Biden’s accomplishments ahead of State of the Union
Republican congresswoman wants Biden to address Iowa's wallet worries in State of the Union...
Republican congresswoman wants Biden to address Iowa’s wallet worries in State of the Union speech
A 58-year-old man was shot in a road rage incident with an Amazon driver in Philadelphia. (KYW,...
Amazon driver wanted in road rage shooting