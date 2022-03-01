SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

New Orleans hosts its 1st full-dress Mardi Gras since 2020

Parades were canceled last year because officials realized that tightly packed crowds in 2020...
Parades were canceled last year because officials realized that tightly packed crowds in 2020 had created a superspreader event.(Lynne Mitchell | WAFB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 1:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — People are out to party as New Orleans’ first full-dress Mardi Gras since 2020 dawns Tuesday, with a day of back-to-back parades through the city.

Masks against COVID-19 are required only in indoor public spaces.

Parades were canceled last year because officials realized that tightly packed crowds in 2020 had created a superspreader event.

As it has for years, the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club will open the day with a parade that started as a mockery of white festivities, with Black riders wearing blackface and grass skirts.

Next come the elaborate floats of Rex, the self-styled king of Carnival, followed by lots of homemade floats on long flatbed trailers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just before 5 p.m. officers received a call that there was a shooting at the intersection of...
Three people detained after shooting at Goose Creek intersection
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a teenager who was killed in a shooting...
Authorities identify teenager killed in N. Charleston shooting that injured three others
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested Roger Howell on charges of first-degree assault...
Report: Shoplifting suspect drives into Good Samaritan during escape from Lowcountry business
Police responded at 7:59 p.m. to a report of an officer shot near the main entrance to Icon at...
Police investigate weekend shooting at N. Charleston apartment complex
The suspect was identified in the report as Tyler Austin Jerdo.
SC man arrested after dog found screwed to door, deputies say

Latest News

Anthony Spivey is taken into custody in Loris, S.C. on Feb. 24.
Former North Carolina police chief accused of faking suicide
A 40-mile convoy of Russian tanks and other vehicles is threatening Ukraine’s capital.
40-mile Russian convoy threatens Kyiv; shelling intensifies
Police lights file graphic.
Man kills 3 daughters, 1 other, himself at California church
In the suit filed on Monday, Murdaugh’s lawyers claim the release of his phone calls made from...
Alex Murdaugh files lawsuit to block phone calls from being released