North Charleston to bring back St. Paddy’s Day Block Party & Parade

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of North Charleston will bring back its annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic.

The St. Paddy’s Day Block Party & Parade is scheduled for March 12 from noon to 6 p.m. in the Olde Village of North Charleston, North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center spokesman Alan Coker said. The event’s location will be on East Montague Avenue between Virginia and Jenkins Avenues, including portion of O’Hear, Chateau and Colie Morse Avenues.

The block party kicks off with a parade starting on Park Place East (adjacent to East Montague Avenue and across from Park Circle Community Center) at noon.

The parade route will proceed down East Montague Avenue through the block party location to Virginia Avenue.

The parade will feature North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey, Councilman Bob King, The Charleston Pipe Band, Legacy Irish Dance Academy, Riptide Roller Derby Team, Uibh Fhali Academy of Irish Dance and The Low Tide boys dance squad.

The celebration will feature live music across multiple stages, street vending featuring delicious fare from Park Circle restaurants, additional specialty food vendors, charity partner booths, the ever-popular mechanical bull and a Kid’s Zone with fire trucks, inflatable slides, games and face painting.

Live music line-up for the party includes:

Madra Rua Irish Pub

1 p.m. Charleston Pipe Band

2 p.m.-5 p.m. Ben Somewhere

6 p.m.-9 p.m. Derek Cribb

EVO Pizzeria (Sponsored by Tideland Properties, The Thumbs Up guys and Holy City Distribution)

12:30 p.m.-2 p.m. Remedy

2 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Mr. Fahrenheit- tribute to Queen

3:30 p.m.-6 p.m. Pop/Rock/Cult

Commonhouse Aleworks

12:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Ed Carney

4:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.: Moonlight Ale

Tattooed Moose

12:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. The Mike Martin Band

Southern Roots

1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Forty Mile Detour

East Montague Avenue between Virginia Avenue and Jenkins Avenue and portions of O’Hear Avenue, Chateau Avenue. and Colie Morse Lane will close at 9 a.m. on March 12 for set up and remain closed until 7 p.m. Additionally, East Montague Avenue between Park Place East and Jenkins Avenue will close at 11:30 a.m. and stay closed for the duration of the parade.

The party, parade and parking are free to the public, Coker said, adding that because parking is very limited, visitors are being asked to carpool or rideshare and use care when parking in adjacent neighborhoods.

Designated disabled parking is located at the corner of Virginia Avenue and Empire Avenue.

Cars left in the block party area overnight on March 11 will be towed.

